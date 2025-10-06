Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 8,751 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

