Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,510,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

