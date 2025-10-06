David Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 965 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.85. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

