Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 2,091 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.