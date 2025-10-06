Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 6.9% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $470.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

