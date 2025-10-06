Highland Capital Management LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $217.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $226.41. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

