Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

