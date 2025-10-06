Joule Financial LLC Sells 683 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

