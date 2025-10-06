Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Booking by 16.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,807.89.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,418.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,524.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5,307.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

