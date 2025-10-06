Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Lifted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $566,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,001,197.74. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,868 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $240.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

