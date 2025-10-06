Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $49.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

