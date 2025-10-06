DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 132,301 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,301 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VO stock opened at $295.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

