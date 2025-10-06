Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 21,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VWO stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.