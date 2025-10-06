Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

