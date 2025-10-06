Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.