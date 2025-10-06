Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $481.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.61. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

