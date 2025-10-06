Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $173.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

