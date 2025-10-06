Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

