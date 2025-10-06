Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 13.3% during the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $286.23 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

