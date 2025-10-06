PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.