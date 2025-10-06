Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.60 and a 200-day moving average of $765.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

