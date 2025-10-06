AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

