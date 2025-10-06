Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 386,610 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,610 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

