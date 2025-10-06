Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 536 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

