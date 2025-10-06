Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $81,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

