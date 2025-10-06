JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,854,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 390,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 53,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

