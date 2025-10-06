MAS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

