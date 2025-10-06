Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

