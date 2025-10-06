Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

