Iowa State Bank Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

