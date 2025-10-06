Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 74.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $595.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.17.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

