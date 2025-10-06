Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

