Valpey Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 142,313 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 677,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 89,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.