Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Joule Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $191.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.