Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.636-4.728 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,381,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

