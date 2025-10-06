Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.