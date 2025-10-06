Valpey Financial Services LLC Invests $907,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

