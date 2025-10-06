OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 16,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.