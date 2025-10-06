OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.87 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2,290.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $467.51 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $470.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.79 and its 200-day moving average is $432.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

