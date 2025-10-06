Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.