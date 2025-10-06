Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $810,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $754,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,356 shares of company stock worth $235,092,941. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

