Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,115 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

