Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.50 and its 200-day moving average is $297.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $331.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

