Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $61,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $370.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.81 and a 200-day moving average of $378.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

