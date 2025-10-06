Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

