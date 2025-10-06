Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.39 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

