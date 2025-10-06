Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $370.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.96. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.