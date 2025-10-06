Ascent Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $462.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.64 and a 200-day moving average of $489.24. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.