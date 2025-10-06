Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

