Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $24.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

